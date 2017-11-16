Police need help identifying Albany burglar

The Albany Police Department is hoping the public can help them identify a burglar.

According to police, a man burglarized a home in the 600 block of North Carroll Street.

The owner of the home told police a deer camera and some alcohol were missing.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

