Thomasville YMCA hosts Winter Special Olympics

The Thomasville YMCA held its Winter Special Olympics on Thursday.

Organizers said hundreds of kids with special needs from across South Georgia participated.

According to the Y, the Special Olympics is the world's largest sports organization for people with intellectual disabilities.

It has games for everyone and each child gets an opportunity to participate.

