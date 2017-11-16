New board members step into leadership at the SOWEGA Council on Aging

7 news board members step into leadership at the SOWEGA Council on Aging. (Source: WALB)

Seven new board members were elected to serve for the next two to three years on the SOWEGA Council on Aging.

Newly elected board member Jeff Wright said he knows thousands of senior citizens count on the SOWEGA Council on Aging in their lives.

"I just look forward to working with a great group of volunteers and others and the many services that the Council on Aging provides in such a needed population in our community," said Wright.

The Council serves one in five adults in Southwest Georgia over the age of 65. They work day in and day out to serve those elders and make sure they still have the quality of life they want and deserve. President of the Board William Collins said this is not an ordinary board.

"These board members do more than just meet and talk about the Council on Aging. They are active in our fundraising. They're in their communities raising support," said Collins.

Funds that make sure elders get the medication, clothing, and food they need to survive.

"It's a huge geographical area that is served and helped and aided by the Council on Aging," said Collins.

Programs like advocacy for patient care in nursing homes, a ramp building program, health and fitness for elders and more. The services and programs provided are ones that not only serve Albany but all across the south.

"Fourteen counties. All the way to the Florida line to the Alabama line," said Collins.

The seven newly elected members are Jeff Wright, Melanie Kemp, Steve Kitchens, Stacey DeMarino, Delores Ford, Daniel Stone, and Smith Wilson.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!