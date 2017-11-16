Albany bishop travels to Liberia for mission trip

One Albany bishop finally touched down and is back in south Georgia after a trip to Liberia.

Pastor Henry Brown left for a mission trip to the African nation two weeks ago.

Brown said some of the goals of the trip included finding out the effects of the Ebola outbreak and to provide food for the people there.

Brown said the locals really appreciated the help they received

"They are so grateful and so appreciative of everything we do and it means a lot to me to be able to go around the world and do missionary work," explained Brown.

Brown said he hopes to return to Liberia next year.

