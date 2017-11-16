Crime concerns lead to 3 new Dougherty County neighborhood watches

Because of crime concerns, Dozens of Dougherty County residents took the first steps setting up their new neighborhood watches for the College Park, Holly Drive, and Ramsey Road neighborhoods. (Source: WALB)

Because of crime concerns, Dozens of Dougherty County residents took the first steps setting up their new neighborhood watches for the College Park, Holly Drive, and Ramsey Road neighborhoods.

Main topics at the meeting were to organize the watches in the community. They voted on block captains and their own meeting dates. Residents voiced their opinions on what they wanted to accomplish and a lot of them were concerned about crime.

"We're concerned about safety and this is an opportunity to be proactive," said College Park resident Carlos Keith. "We haven't had anything to happen but you don't want to take any chances and just want to have a safe community."

The neighbors swapped phone numbers and emails in order to set up alert notifications in case of crime.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!