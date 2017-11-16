Americus kid with a cause wants to swap food for lemonade

Ayden Mercer Battle is a 6-year-old entrepreneur with a big heart and a lemonade stand. (Source: Ayden J's Juice)

Ayden Mercer Battle made headlines last month when he donated proceeds he earned from his lemonade stand to local breast cancer patients and their families.

MORE: 'May cause joy': Boy, 6, raises money to find breast cancer cure

The 6-year-old entrepreneur's stand is called Ayden J's Juice.

He delivered a $600 check to the Phoebe Sumter Oncology Clinic just a few weeks ago.

Now, it's another month and Ayden has another important cause he is raising money and food for.

Ayden is asking people to bring canned goods to his stand in exchange for a glass of lemonade to help feed those in need during the holiday season.

Monetary donations will also be accepted.

All proceeds will go to the local Harvest of Hope Food Pantry.

Ayden will be at his stand, which is located at Mercer's Barber Shop, 221 North Lee Street this Saturday, November 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!