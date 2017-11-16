Albany Rotary Club holds annual Handicap Sportsman Hunt

Twelve hunters with handicaps were not going to let their disabilities stop them from enjoying a day of deer hunting. (Source: WALB)

A group of men and women with disabilities got a chance to go deer hunting, thanks to an Albany service club. (Source: WALB)

A group of men and women with disabilities got a chance to go deer hunting, thanks to an Albany service club.

On Thursday afternoon, the Albany Rotary Club held it's annual Handicap Sportsman Hunt.

Deer hunting may be a normal recreation fun for many South Georgians but for people in wheelchairs, it's not an activity they often get to enjoy.

One by one they loaded up in their trucks and vans.

Twelve hunters with handicaps were not going to let their disabilities stop them from enjoying a day of deer hunting.

"I hunt around everybody that's walking," but for participant Michael Fowler, being around others in wheelchairs is more normal for him.

"Without sharing of ideas, we'll be homebound," Coordinator and Hunter, Ronnie Howell explained.

But thanks to landowner John Leach, Howell and several others got a taste of outdoor recreation.

"Somebody that hadn't ever been able to harvest a deer, the look on their face, the fellowship, the friendships that we make," said Howell.

It was also a bonding experience for a father and son.

"The V up here is where you put your rifle barrel in and what it does is it just steadies the gun so it won't be moving," explained Willie Collier Jr.

He and his father have hunted together for the past two years.

"I come with him as his do person I guess," Willie Jr. remarked.

Last year, the duo got lucky.

"I killed one right out there," Willie Sr. added.

"Probably later on in the evening a deer will come out of the woods to eat in the plot, that's what it is, it's like a buffet for a deer and they come out to eat and you'll be ready for them," Willie Jr. explained.

The Albany Rotary Club members worked with the landowner to determine safe hunt locations and help hunters to and from the field.

The group will go out on another hunt on Friday morning.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!