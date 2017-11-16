Lee Co. nonprofit for expectant mothers hosts fundraiser

The organization's mission is to provide a support system for women facing unplanned pregnancies. (Source: WALB)

A Lee County nonprofit that helps expectant mothers held its largest fundraiser of the year on Thursday night.

Staff with the Pregnancy Resource Center hosted its annual banquet at the Chehaw Educational Center.

The organization's mission is to provide a support system for women facing unplanned pregnancies.

Staff offer free pregnancy tests, peer counseling and parenting classes.

"We want them to know you know so that they can make an educated decision on the choice that they make. Of course, we want them to choose life. That's what we're here for. We don't want them to go to an abortion clinic," explained Executive Director Kim Bell.

Since its inception in 2011, the Pregnancy Resource Center has served more than 200 clients and helped save the lives of babies who would have otherwise been aborted.

