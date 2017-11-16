Florida nonprofit for homeless vets expands into SWGA

Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless who are interested in the 90 Works Program need a DD 214, photo ID or documentation that shows their time of service or discharge status. (Source: WALB)

A Florida nonprofit recently expanded to Southwest Georgia with one mission to help homeless veterans find secure housing. (Source: WALB)

A Florida nonprofit recently expanded to Southwest Georgia with one mission, to help homeless veterans find secure housing.

The 90 Works Program is a 90-day case management organization that helps vets that are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

In October, the organization opened two offices in Southwest Georgia, serving 52 counties in the state.

Staff will help clients with rental assistance, utility payments and stable housing.

The program manager said there are a number of homeless vets in the area, so they applied for a grant to serve at least 125 vets.

"We noticed there was a need for veteran services and we noticed they were limited. And so we wrote for the grant so we could expand and bring those services here," said Program Manager Crystal Mason.

Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless who are interested in the 90 Works Program need a DD 214, photo ID or documentation that shows their time of service or discharge status.

You can reach Mason by phone at (229) 415-6106.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!