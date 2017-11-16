Lee County basketball looks to continue it's ascension

Over the past few years, Lee County's boys basketball program has proven to be a force to reckon with.

This season they plan to take it a step further.

This is the first year the Trojans will play in the Albany Tip-off classic, which is at Albany State this Saturday.

Lee County will start the season under the microscope, but they've been getting used to the spotlight.

Each of the past two seasons, the Trojans were one possession away from advancing to the state quarterfinals.

It's something they're proud of, but not satisfied with.

"We've established somewhat of a tradition and a level of expectations," said head coach Kirven Davis. "This group is the last of a 4-year series of kids that have been in a 'winning program.'"

Senior center Tyler Culbreth has experienced the rise and knows there's room for more growth.

"First we got to the sweet 16 and the second year," said Culbreth "We won region, so we want to go further than that."

Advancing to the quarterfinals would be a first for the Trojans this decade.

The season opener against Monroe tips Saturday at 7:30 at Albany State's West campus.

