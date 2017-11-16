Americus nominated for web series 'Small Business Revolution'

Several residents nominated Americus, which was chosen out of thousands of nominees. (Source: WALB)

One South Georgia city has joined 19 others across the nation for a chance to win $500,000 in small business makeovers.

Americus and Cartersville are the only two Georgia cities in the running to be featured on the web series 'Small Business Revolution.'

The series will decide over the next few months which one of the 20 cities it will feature in season 3 of the show.

Americus Main Street Director Patrick Kay said five or six small businesses in the winning city will get total overhauls, courtesy of 'Small Business Revolution.'

"They realize that small businesses have it tough, and that for them to survive, they need a lot of resources and a lot of help to be able to move forward," said Kay. "That's what their organization is about."

The show will narrow the cities down to 10 by December 12.

Americus leaders have a conference call set for the week after Thanksgiving to talk about why the city deserves to win.

