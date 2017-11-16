Americus Police: Teen shot BB gun at school bus with kids on it

Maj. Herman Lamar said no one was hurt. (Source: WALB)

Police arrested the teen Thursday and charged him with aggravated assault. (Source: Americus Police)

Americus Police charged a juvenile, 16, after someone shot a BB gun at a Sumter County school bus. (Source: Americus Police)

Americus police have charged a 16-year-old after a Sumter County school bus was shot at with a BB gun while students were on it.

Police arrested the teen Thursday and charged him with aggravated assault.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon on Masonic Street in downtown Americus.

No one was hurt.

Police said the driver had just dropped a student off when he heard a loud pop and noticed the window shattered.

"He immediately stopped the bus and checked on the welfare of the students, made sure they were okay," said Maj. Herman Lamar. "That's the most important thing of all is taking care of those precious ones on board, and he did that."

The teen was taken to the Crisp Regional Youth Detention Center.

Police charged the teen also faces charges of interference with government property and reckless conduct.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!