Decatur Co. students participate in 'Body Walk' for nutrition education

Students in Decatur County are learning about nutrition this week, with their annual Body Walk.

Elementary schools in the county school system have participated in the Body Walk event for the past two days.

High school students worked with the young students, teaching them about each part of the body and how to stay healthy.

This is one of the programs that Decatur County schools put on under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act that challenges schools to provide nutrition education.

"We have found that Decatur County schools have done a good job with implementing our program and the messaging we give to the schools about eat, drink, move. So the students are really starting to grasp those concepts and understanding the importance," said Kyle Rubini, an elementary health educator.

The Body Walk event was put on by a 3-year partnership with Decatur County Schools and Health M Powers.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!