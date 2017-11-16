Thomasville PD: Juvenile crime is getting out of control

"It's been pretty reckless, its almost seeming that they are doing it for the fun of it if you will," said Capt. Maurice Holmes. (Source: WALB)

Thomasville Police said juvenile crime is getting out of control. (Source: WALB)

Thomasville police said juvenile crime is getting out of control.

Investigators are calling the acts reckless, and are tired of seeing the same teens breaking into homes and cars.

The youngest is 14 years old, police said it's the same group of 6 to 7 kids, out until 3 or 4 a.m.

Officials want more to be done by the community, courts, and parents to make sure kids are staying out of trouble.

"It's been pretty reckless, it's almost seeming that they are doing it for the fun of it if you will," said Capt. Maurice Holmes.

Serious crimes committed by juveniles are taking a lot of resources in Thomasville.

"The frustrating part is they get to go home and there is no guidance at the home and they are back doing the same thing. It's a revolving door," explained Holmes.

One of their latest escapades was stealing $21,000 in golf carts and ATVs from a local store and driving them down Highway 19.

A few days after that, Collins Pecan Company was broken into and according to the report, "completely ransacked" by teens who also stole four guns.

"Anytime you enter into a life of crime and that's your only way of thinking to go out and victimize other people, there is a tendency for that to escalate," said Holmes.

Police said every time these teens are found, arrested or detained, they end up back out doing the same things.

Many in law enforcement would like to see more intervention to prevent these crimes from happening.

"There is nothing there in the interim to try to get these kids on the right track," said Holmes.

Thomasville police said it has worked 56 burglaries in the past 90 days and 26 entering autos. It also said it has worked 12 burglaries this month and 27 last month.

Police said they believe the majority of these crimes have been committed by kids and the trend has to stop.

"We have a lot of citizens who don't want to be involved, they see these crimes and then they don't. And when they do this they are only empowering these individuals to go out and do these criminal activities," explained Holmes.

The #9pmRoutine is a movement many law enforcement departments across the country are focusing on.

The #9pmRoutine means citizens are encouraged to get into a routine, make sure your cars are locked, doors are locked and know where your kids are at each night by 9 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!