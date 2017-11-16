Thomasville named 'PlanFirst' community

Thomasville is one of nine communities in the state recognized for its excellence in community planning.

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs gave the city a statewide distinction as part of the PlanFirst Program.

PlanFirst communities are required to address four criteria, goals, leadership, community participation and implementation.

Assistant City Manager Jerry Pionessa said this award gives Thomasville the option to apply for CDBG grants for the next three years.

"We use CDBG funds for infrastructure improvements, low to moderate income neighborhoods as well as renovations," said Pionessa.

The designation is for three years beginning January 1, 2018.

