3 arrested, 2 wanted after ASU shooting

ASU Police respond to the scene in between Residence Halls 1 and 2 (Source: WALB)

Three people are behind bars in the Dougherty County Jail for their part in a shooting at Albany State University.

Timothy Dennard, 21, of Pelham; George Dennard, 19, of Pelham; and Dorell Edwins Jr., 20, of Baconton, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault/party to a crime.

Officials are seeking two other people for questioning: Ronderrious Huntley and Daquezny Huntley, both of Baconton.

ASU Police responded to reports of shots fired near Halls 1 and 2 on the East campus at 10:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Diamond Kalukango was shot in the foot and was treated at the hospital. Joshua Barnes was grazed with a bullet and was treated and released.

ASU Police officials said they were able to make the arrests after locating the suspect's vehicle, gray/silver Toyota Celica.

Anyone with information is urged to contact ASU Police at 229-430-4711.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!