WALB ALBANY AREA PLAYER OF THE WEEK (11/15/17): Cruz is the Trojan's workhorse

Nikko Cruz has been the Trojan workhorse all season long, and he came up big Friday night in round 1 of the postseason.

That earned him a new title: The Albany-area player of the week.

Cruz is the third Lee County Trojan to be crowned player of the week this season.

He ran for 124 yards and a touchdown on Trojan field Friday night.

His efforts helped Lee County over Richmond Hill 29-21.

It lifted the Trojans to 10 wins--tying the most in program history.

With that also comes the personal accolade of player of the week.

"When it comes to winning player of the week I'm truly honored to accept the award," said Cruz. "It's a great feeling to be associated with all the great players that have also won the award."

Lee County will look to it's reliable fullback this week at home as well.

The Trojans host Grovetown on Trojan field Friday night for a sport in the quarterfinals.

