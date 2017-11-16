Bo Dukes under new supervision for previous charges

One of the men charged in connection to the Tara Grinstead murder case is now under supervision by the United States Middle District Court.

On Tuesday, Federal officials switched Bo Dukes' Federal court-ordered probation supervision from the Savannah Court offices to the Macon Court offices, called the Middle District.

Earlier this year, Dukes was charged in connection to the Grinstead's death, but this supervision change has nothing to do with that case.

MORE: Bo Dukes indicted for role in Tara Grinstead case

In 2013, Dukes and his wife at the time, were convicted of conspiracy to steal more than $150,000 worth of property paid for by the Army when they were living in Savannah.

Dukes was released from federal prison in October of 2015.

He's now being supervised by the U.S. Probation Officers in Macon.

