Four people arrested in summer church burglaries

Four people are facing charges of robbery after a string of church burglaries dating back to July. (Source: WALB)

Four people are in custody in Lowndes County after a string of church burglaries dating back to the summer.

Lowndes County Sheriff's Office stated these four people were arrested:

Virginia Ann Mixon, 41

Kristie Diana Walker, 45

Ethan Alexander Shackelford, 22

Richard Matthew Burke, 33

LCSO said the four took mostly electronics and musical instruments from five different churches across south Georgia and even Florida.

A majority of the items have been returned except for a few minor things.

"As we quickly approach the holidays what we find, most burglaries, thefts anything of that nature is a crime of opportunity. So as we approach the holidays people just need to be aware of their surroundings," said Jones.

Jones said that these burglaries date back to mid-July.

All four of the suspects face multiple charges of robbery.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!