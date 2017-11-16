8 fired at nursing home during elderly abuse investigation

Police are in the process of investigating what happened. (Source: WALB)

Wynfield Park Health and Rehab center fired several employees after an internal investigation into an incident involving a woman who has severe Alzheimer's, according to an official with the center.

Officials said they take elderly abuse very seriously and won't tolerate it in their facility.

According to a police report, there is video evidence of two Wynfield Park employees yelling and swearing at a patient and pulling her arms causing her to yell out in pain.

That incident happened in early October.

After a family member of the woman reported the incident to an administrator, the administrator called Albany Police.

Wynfield Park initially suspended the two certified nursing assistants (CNA's).

But Vice President of Community Relations Lynne King said the nursing home conducted its own investigation as well.

King said they chose to fire the two CNA's as well as six other employees who administrators believe knew what was happening but didn't report it.

"It should have been reported," said King. "If you see something that even concerns you. If you are one of our associates at Wynfield Park and you see something that concerns you, you need to go to Chris King, and just tell him or got to the compliance, talk to somebody."

Wynfield Park said none of the people fired were primary caregivers or RN's.

Officials with Wynfield Park said this was the first incident that was brought to their attention involving elderly abuse.

However, we have put in an open record request with the state Healthcare Facility Regulators, who said there have been complaints on the facility in the past.

Wynfield Park officials said they did report the most recent incident with the state.

If you or your loved one is being abused, Wynfield Park has its own anonymous compliance hotline.

That number is 888-741-5074, extension 328.

For any elderly abuse issues, you can also report to the ombudsman at 1-866-552-4464 or the Healthcare Facility Regulators at 800-878-6642.

