Family to host Thanksgiving for neighbors in need

Riddle has been helping storm victims since the storms destroyed parts of Dougherty County in January. (Source: WALB)

Rebekah Riddle is collecting food to make a Thanksgiving Feast for those in need to enjoy. (Source: WALB)

An Albany family is opening their table to anyone who needs a place to go, with plenty of food this Thanksgiving.

Rebekah Riddle has been hosting weekly free yard sales at her home on Eager Drive since the storms hit last January.

Riddle said she's realized how many people are still in need and can't cook or afford a full feast for their family.

That's why she and her family are putting together a feast for anyone in need this year.

They've been gathering food donations for the dinner for the past few weeks.

Riddle said she believes every family, every child should enjoy a good meal and company on Thanksgiving.

"Everybody gets to feel that family, that love and that Thanksgiving," explained Riddle. "You just get that feeling but you are going to get it even bigger because of all the new people you will meet on this day and it's going to be exciting."

The dinner is free. It will run from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving day.

Harvest Time Ministries at 1600 West Broad Avenue is donating their space to host the dinner.

If you want to help donate food items or volunteer at the dinner, you can contact Riddle on Facebook or call her at 229-288-1792.

