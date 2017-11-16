DCP: Think twice before leaving your car running to warm it up

Police say if you want to warm up you're car, make sure it's in a clear line of sight. (Source: WALB)

Temperatures could drop down to the 40s Thursday night, and throughout the rest of the week.

So when you head out to your car in the morning, it's bound to be pretty chilly.

But if you're one of the many people who keeps your car running to warm it up while you're inside your home, police have a warning for you: a running car, with no one inside, is a major bull's eye for crooks!

Dougherty County Police Captain Tom Jackson said if you're going to keep your car running to warm it up, you need to make sure you have a good, clear view of your car, the entire time.

Captain Jackson reminds drivers it's not only running cars in driveways that are targets for thieves.

"We've seen incidents before where individuals might drive a vehicle up to a store or something and leave it like that, and it being stolen. But it is always a risk that you take," he said. "So if you're going to take that risk, you need to make sure that you secure your vehicle and that you always have it in a line of sight."

Captain Jackson said during the holidays, crimes of opportunity increase.

That means if you leave your car doors unlocked, or valuables lying out in plain sight, crooks are going to take advantage of the opportunity.

He added that while leaving your car running is not illegal, it does increase your chances of having your car or something inside it stolen.

