Wanted woman arrested for neglect of disabled adult

A woman is out of jail on bond, after being charged with neglect of a disabled adult.

Amber Blackshear, 24, was booked into the Dougherty County Jail last Friday.

Investigators said a 64-year-old woman, covered in feces and bed sores, and who was in Blackshear's care, was taken to the hospital back in September.

According to the incident report, the woman's hair was matted and maggots were crawling on her body.

Blackshear was released from jail on a $3,000 bond.

