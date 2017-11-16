DCP: Man calls 911, shoots at responding police officers

We now have new details on the arrest of a man police said shot at officers, causing police to activate their local SWAT team to help.

Dougherty County Police arrested Billy Joe Harrell on the 800 block of Westview Drive, Friday.

Police said Harrell called 911 because he believed someone was shooting at his house.

When officers got there, Captain Tom Jackson said Harrell began shooting at the responding officers.

Captain Jackson said after they obtained a search warrant, they found Harrell and his brother inside.

"We announced who we were," said Captain Jackson. "We turned on our lights, we had our sirens on, we made sure he knew we were the police, we checked the area, we could not see where anyone had actually shot at his residence."

"So we don't know what the rationality was, what his thought process was that night. But obviously, there must have been some kind of issue with his mental status. But, if you're going to shoot at us and put us in jeopardy, then you are going to be charged with a crime."

He said the entire incident took about five hours.

Harrell is now facing two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer.

