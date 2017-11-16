Police arrest a man wanted in a string of thefts

Albany Police says that 21-year-old Tyler Mills is now facing multiple counts of theft by taking a motor vehicle.

Authorities say that Mills would set up meeting arrangements with people selling 4-wheelers, dirt bikes, and motorcycles.

During the meeting, Mills would ask the sellers if he could take test drives, but during those test drives, Mills would drive off with them, and not bring them back.

Mills was booked into the Dougherty County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!