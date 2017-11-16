Most Wanted: Shataz Hampton

Albany Police continue to search for a person of interest in a violent takeover bank robbery.

24-year-old Shataz Jawain Hampton is wanted for questioning in the November 7th robbery of Renasant Bank in Albany in which a masked man and woman entered the bank forcing customers to the ground and stealing money.

Hampton is also wanted on criminal trespass - family violence warrants.

Hampton is 5' 6" and weighs 130 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his arms, hands and his chest.

His last known address is located in the 2800 block of Elton Street.

If you know where he is, call CrimeSTOPPERS at 229-436-TIPS.

