BPS searches for armed and dangerous robbery suspects

Bainbridge Police are actively searching for two suspects after an armed robbery at Walmart Wednesday night.

One of the suspects is considered armed and dangerous.

According to Bainbridge Public Safety, around 8 p.m. a man was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Walmart. Officers said the victim's car, a black Pontiac G6, was stolen, and other vehicles in the parking lot were broken into.

Around 10 p.m., the stolen car was located by Public Safety Officers in a wooded area on Cosmo Street.

Police said both suspects were black males.

Officers said the gunman was described as being short in stature, wearing a camouflage jacket, and khaki shorts with twists dreads in his hair. The other suspect is wearing a gray hoodie with light colored pants.

Police urge anyone with any information to call 911 or Bainbridge Public Safety at 229-248-2038.

