Boys & Girls Club of Albany hands out 300 turkeys

Boys & Girls Club of Albany officials called Wednesday's turnout overwhelming, as they donated turkeys and food for Thanksgiving meals to the community.

The line at the Thornton Boys & Girls Club was long with people wanting to get the free Thanksgiving meal.

With the help of Peach State Health Plan, the Boys & Girls Club had 300 turkeys, vegetables, fruit, and peanut butter to give to families.

But very quickly organizers saw it wasn't going to be enough.

"We are probably going to have to go out and get some more turkeys. Because we don't want to have to send anyone home without a turkey. But everyone is just grateful to participate in a wonderful holiday," said Programs and Operations Director Jacqueline Robinson.

There were no requirements for the Thanksgiving food, except for the recipients give their email address so the Boys & Girls Club could inform them of their other community programs.

