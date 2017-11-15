City of Albany puts tub grinder up for auction

The city of Albany is looking for a possible buyer for a tub grinder.

City leaders are holding an auction starting at $150,000 for a 2008 Vermeer model.

Leaders said the tub grinder will need new hydraulic hoses but is otherwise believed to be in sound condition.

If you are interested in making a bid, you can do so on the GovDeals.com website.

