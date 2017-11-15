City of Albany puts tub grinder up for auction - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

City of Albany puts tub grinder up for auction

By Cameron Martinez, Producer
ALBANY, GA (WALB/CNN) -

The city of Albany is looking for a possible buyer for a tub grinder.

City leaders are holding an auction starting at $150,000 for a 2008 Vermeer model.

Leaders said the tub grinder will need new hydraulic hoses but is otherwise believed to be in sound condition.

If you are interested in making a bid, you can do so on the GovDeals.com website.

