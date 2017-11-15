Dougherty Co. commissioner develops 3 new neighborhood watches

The neighborhoods will be Residents of College Park, Holly Drive, and Ramsey Road. (Source: WALB)

A Dougherty County commissioner is organizing three brand new neighborhood watches because of crime concerns.

The neighborhood watches will be made up of residents from College Park, Holly Drive and Ramsey Road.

Commissioner Anthony Jones said that due to the recent increase in crime in a number of areas around the county, neighborhood watches are needed.

Jones said more than 20 residents have come to him asking to develop new watch groups and that they will do more than just look for crime.

According to Jones, the watch acts as a liaison to commissioners and allows members to stay involved in the community.

"It allows me an opportunity to stay in touch with the areas in my district and give them firsthand information on the updates from the county commission so we use it as a double-edged sword," said Jones.

Commissioner Jones' neighborhood watch organization meeting will be held Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at the East Albany Police Precinct on East Oglethorpe Avenue.

Jones encourages all Dougherty County residents to take part.

