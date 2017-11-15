Dougherty poised for promising season led by 6'11" Curry

Dougherty basketball in year two under Rufus McDuffie, and year one following the postseason ban.

There's a fire under this team and they'll have every opportunity to prove themselves once the season tips this weekend.

Leading the charge is the 6 foot 11, 220 pound senior Carlos Curry.

The Middle Tennessee State commit will be the focal point of the offense, and the enforcer of the defense.

McDuffie isn't shy about letting him know, and Curry feels prepared to be a reliable veteran leader.

"He needs to be more involved.," McDuffie told WALB at practice. "He needs to be more active and he understands it so we're looking forward to that. all of the players play well with him. they know to look for him and try and get him the ball in the places where he likes to get the ball."

"He tells me I need to dominate the post," said Curry. "So that's going to be my objective this season."

Dougherty's season starts in the tip-off classic at the Albany State West campus.

They'll close the classic against Westover High School at 9 p.m.

