Worth Co. deputies arrest man after finding 10 pounds of marijuana

A 23-year-old Sylvester man is being held in the Worth County Jail without bond after he was arrested with thousands of dollars worth of marijuana.

Efram Barber Jr. has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Worth County sheriff's investigators said a deputy saw Barber parked in a car at a vacant house on Hilltop Road during a routine patrol on Tuesday.

The deputy went to investigate the vehicle.

According to the sheriff's office, when the deputy began talking to Barber, he smelled marijuana in the car and found a small bag of it on Barber.

Inside the house deputies found 10 pounds of marijuana divided into ten bags. The marijuana was valued at an estimated $15,000.

