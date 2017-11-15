Albany middle school students learn from community employers

Littla Hayslip is a 7th grade teacher at the school. (Source: WALB)

Colonel James C. Carroll III told students about how he got to where he is today. (Source:WALB)

Students at Robert Cross Middle Magnet School have spent the past two days learning about different paths people in the community have taken to get to where they are today.

An Albany firefighter, the Marine Corps Logistics Base's Commander Colonel James C. Carroll III and a horticulture expert from Mark's greenhouse, were just a few of the people students learned from this week.

The event was a suggestion from the local school governance team.

Teachers said these events help students understand just where hard work can get them.

Littla Hayslip is a 7th-grade teacher at the school. She helped organize Wednesday's event.

"They have been where these students are. If they can give some type of insight on attitude, on commitment, on behavior, what it takes to become a leader," said Hayslip.

The event also coincides with American Education Week.

Teachers said events like this also help show community members what the schools are doing.

