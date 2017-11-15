Crisp Co. deputies search for thieves after multiple car break-ins

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of car break-ins over the past two weeks. (Source: Crisp County Sheriff's Office)

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of car break-ins over the past two weeks.

The sheriff's office sent WALB News 10 a picture from one of the break-ins. In it, you can see the truck's window was smashed in.

Deputies said some firearms were stolen from the cars.

The sheriff's office wants people to follow these rules to keep your valuables safe:

Remove anything valuable from your vehicle.

Keep a record of all of your property.

Take pictures of anything valuable you have to leave in your car.

The sheriff's office said it will be stepping up patrols until the thieves are caught.

