Thomasville dilapidated homes to be torn down, drug activity ceased

Thomasville city leaders are working to make neighborhoods safer and drug-free.

Nine dilapidated homes have been added to a list of buildings to be demolished around the city.

City leaders and drug squad agents said the homes are sometimes used for illegal activity.

Through the overgrown weeds and plants you can see several notices hung up on dilapidated homes throughout the city.

"Two things you have going on, they are breaking the windows out and at night traffic, so the neighbors aren't really safe because the drug traffic is coming in the area," said Council Member Terry Scott.

What once probably used to be a nice place which a family called home, is now abandoned.

Drug agents said these homes are often perfect hideouts for those looking to participate in illegal activity.

"We find sometimes that prostitution, drug sales or drug use goes on in some of these houses. We're taking this criminal element out of the shadows. It will be easier for patrol agents or narcotics agents to catch these people," said Drug Squad Commander Louis Schofill.

City staff said over the last year they have knocked down at least 20 homes and now another nine will soon fall to the ground as well.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

