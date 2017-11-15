Thomasville school earns rare title from Apple

Brookwood School in Thomasville is now officially an Apple distinguished school.

Representatives from the tech company visited the school's campus on Wednesday for a student assembly announcing the achievement.

This title is given to schools who showcase innovative uses of technology in learning, teaching and the school environment.

The school made huge upgrades to wifi and technology in the school within the past several years.

Headmaster Dr. Randy Watts said he wants the school to continue to stay ahead of the curve.

"Looking at the technology we have available for students, looking at the curriculum offerings that we have, looking at how to continue to learn about the future workspace and probably the most important is not getting too comfortable with where we are," said Watts.

Brookwood joins only a handful of Apple distinguished schools in Georgia, with approximately 400 in the entire world.

