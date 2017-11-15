Wilcox Co. student punished for giving classmates prescription medication

The school district informed local law enforcement, but they are not currently investigating. (Source: WALB)

Superintendent: A student brought prescription medication and gave it to five classmates. (Source: WALB)

Six students at Wilcox County Elementary School received punishments after Superintendent Julie Childers said a student brought prescription medication and gave it to five classmates.

According to Childers, the student brought Risperdal, a prescription medication used to treat schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and irritability caused by autism.

Childers said she informed local law enforcement, but they are not currently investigating.

According to Childers, the district decided to issue lesser punishments to both the child who brought the medication and those who received it, than what is in the student handbook.

"(We) tried to work through the situation with each of the individual families, making sure that the students did have consequences so they would know that this is not allowed under any circumstance at school," Childers explained.

A letter sent home to all Wilcox Co. Elementary School families stated no one suffered life-threatening effects from the pills.

The five students who received the medication got lesser punishments than the student who brought the medication.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!