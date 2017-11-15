Worth Co. interim sheriff begins transition into office

Bobby Sapp said Wednesday that he wants to make a smooth transition. (Source: WALB)

Worth County's interim sheriff has hit the ground running.

On Wednesday, Bobby Sapp said that he wants to make a smooth transition, while the county's current sheriff is under suspension.

Governor Nathan Deal appointed Sapp Tuesday, one day after Governor Deal suspended Sheriff Jeff Hobby.

That suspension comes following a Worth County Grand Jury's indictment of Hobby and two deputies following a controversial drug search conducted at Worth County High School in April.

Sapp retired from the Worth County Sheriff's Office as chief deputy on January 31, 2017. He had been with the department more than 25 years.

"I had a meeting last night with Sheriff Hobby and hope to have another meeting with him today," Sapp said. "In reference to any concerns or issues that I may need to be aware of, and seeking any help or input that he may have as far as things that may need attention."

On Wednesday, Sapp stressed that he wants to make sure everyone feels comfortable sharing their concerns with him.

"I've been meeting with deputies one-on-one as well as detention officers, addressing any concerns that they may have," Sapp explained.

Sapp said he couldn't comment on the drug search, because it happened after he retired from the sheriff's office.

However, Sapp said he has an open door policy for employees or citizens with questions.

"I've come in ready to go to work to help mend any fences, address any concerns, and continue to protect and serve the citizens of Worth County," Sapp said.

Hobby is charged with violating the oath of a public officer, two counts of false imprisonment under color of law and one count of sexual battery.

Sapp is expected to stay in office until Hobby's case is resolved.

