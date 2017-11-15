Tift Regional to host free screening of "The Anonymous People"

Tift Regional will be hosting a free movie screening on Thursday to help raise awareness about addiction. (Source: WALB)

On Thursday night the Tift Regional Behavioral Health Department will be showing a free screening of "The Anonymous People".

The documentary focuses on people who are dealing with long-term recovery following addictions to drugs and alcohol.

Amanda Ramshead is a behavioral health service line director at the hospital and said that more than 23 million Americans are recovering from addictions.

Ramshead said events like Thursday's movie night can help family and friends better understand what their loved ones are going through.

"This is something that touches everybody at some point in their life, some family member, maybe their selves, their children. I mean, behavioral health and substance abuse are vital parts of the education that we need in America," explained Ramshead.

The screening will be at the Tift Regional Community Events Center on Carpenter Road South.

The event is open to the public and refreshments will be served.

The doors will open at 5:45 p.m. and the movie will start at 6 p.m.

You can reserve your seat by contacting Ramshead by email or by phone at (229) 896-8104.

