Central Monitoring kicks off 12th annual 'One Warm Coat' project

Starting Wednesday, people in Albany can drop off new or gently used coats to help children in need this upcoming winter.

For the 12th year, Central Monitoring is teaming up with Second Harvest of South Georgia to distribute donated coats to families across South Georgia.

All you have to do is stop by Central Monitoring at 522 Pine Avenue, or any Albany Fire station, and drop off your coats.

All sizes are needed.

"A lot of times, people don't think about donating coats until it gets really cold," said Central Monitoring Owner and President of Judy Randle. "But we do encourage people, if you're children get coats for Christmas, to give us your old coats after Christmas. So that's why we run that long with the drive."

You can donate now until January 15th.

If your business would like a box for donations, you can call Central Monitoring.

Their number is (229) 431-0800.

The One Warm Coat hotline is 229-434-1176.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!