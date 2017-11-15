Woman claims fake officers pushed her out of moving car

Woman told police she was picked up in front of Oglethorpe Motel (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County Police and Albany Police are investigating, after a woman told officers she was pushed out of a moving car, by two men posing as law enforcement officers.

According to Albany Police, the woman said she was approached by the two men Monday night in front of the Oglethorpe Motel.

She got into the car with the men, but when she tried to get out of the car on Newton Road, she said they wouldn't let her out.

Dougherty County Police said the men drove her to an unknown location, and one of the men sexually assaulted her.

DCP said the men then forced the woman out of a moving car, injuring her.

Investigators said the men were driving a gold four-door sedan.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

