ASU holds 'Safe Zone' training

In an effort to provide a sense of safety and community for students, Albany State University faculty and staff are learning about Safe Zones.

On Wednesday, the Division of Student Affairs and Success held a Safe Zone Training.

The training teaches student leaders, faculty, and staff about LGBTQ identities, gender and sexuality, and prejudice.

The school is working to incorporate stickers around campus that say 'Safe Zone' to identify areas where students can go to seek resources.

"We are a safe campus. They can come and talk to us. If we have that sticker in our window or on our doors, we are there to talk to them, provide that sense of safety and a sense of community for them," said Dean of Students Dr. Michara Delaney.

With the recent consolidation of both campuses, the school wanted to update staff on the Safe Zone principles and what it means for students.

There will be Safe Zones on both the east and west campuses.

