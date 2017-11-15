Mass-murder suspect's lawyer wants out

The attorney who is the lead counsel for Jeffrey Peacock, who is in jail in Moultrie for killing five of his friends and associates, has asked the trial judge to be released from that case.

H. Burton 'Burt' Baker, who now works in the Tifton Public Defenders Office, submitted a motion in October to the Superior Court, asking to be relieved.

So far, the judge has not ruled on that motion.

Melinda Ryals of the Georgia Capital Defender's Office was second counsel for Peacock, and would presumably become the lead attorney, if Baker's motion is granted.

Peacock remains in the Colquitt County jail.

