Rep. Amy Carter to leave Legislature

Republican State Representative Amy Carter of Valdosta announced her resignation, from the Georgia House of Representatives, effective December 31, 2017, according to a release from the House.

Rep. Carter has accepted the post as Executive Director of Advancement at the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG).

She was district 175’s first female House representative in 2006. The district includes Brooks County and portions of Lowndes and Thomas Counties.

"It has been an absolute honor to serve my district as a state legislator for the past 11 years, and I am forever grateful to my constituents for entrusting me to represent them," said Carter. "I’ve had the opportunity to work alongside what I consider the greatest delegation in the state, and I am proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish as a team."

No successor for her seat in the Georgia House has been named.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!