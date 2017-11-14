A taste of WALB: Holiday recipes from our tables to yours

Holidays are a time to spend with friends and family, but here at WALB, our viewers are our family. You welcome us into your home, you may have even enjoyed dinner while watching the news with us, and we want to show you how much we appreciate you letting us be a part of your community.

Here are some recipes from the WALB News 10 family.

Jim Wallace shared his wife's recipe for peanut butter pie.

Easy Peanut Butter Pie: What you'll need: 3 oz package cream cheese (softened slightly) ½ cup crunchy peanut butter 1 cup powdered sugar 9 oz. bowl of Cool Whip, thawed One graham cracker pie crust How to make it: Mix powdered sugar, peanut butter and cream cheese with a mixer. Mix well. Fold in Cool Whip and spoon into pie crust. Refrigerate a few minutes before serving.



Reporter Ashley Bohle's shared this Paula Dean recipe for a corn casserole.

Corn Casserole: What you'll need: 1 (15 1/4-ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained 1 (14 3/4-ounce) can cream-style corn 1 (8-ounce) package corn muffin mix 1 cup sour cream 1/2 stick butter, melted 1 to 1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar How to make it: In a large bowl, stir together the 2 cans of corn, corn muffin mix, sour cream, and melted butter. Pour into a greased 9 by 13-inch casserole dish. Bake for 45 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove from oven and top with Cheddar. Return to oven for 5 to 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Let stand for at least 5 minutes and then serve warm.



Ashley's mom said that you can double this recipe nicely in a 9x13 pan.

News Director Bari Soash shared an easy cheesy potato recipe.

Cheesy Mashed Potatoes: What you'll need: 5 to 6 potatoes 3 ounces of cream cheese Garlic powder Butter 1-pint sour cream How to make it: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Peel potatoes and cut into four pieces. Boil potatoes until they are done and drain off the water. Add sour cream and mix with an electric mixer. Cut cream cheese into chunks, adding one at a time to the mixture. Add a dab of garlic powder. Put mixture into casserole dish and dab with pats of butter. Place dish in oven just until the butter melts and is lightly browned.



For something on the sweeter side, here is a recipe from Digital Content Producer Krista Monk.

Chocolate Oreo Truffles: What you'll need: 1 pack of Oreos 8 ounces of cream cheese 24 ounce block of almond bark (chocolate or white chocolate or have fun and use both) How to make it: Using a rolling pin and zip locked bag or a blender (to make it easier), crush the Oreos, cream filling and all, into a fine dust. Soften the cream cheese on the stove or the microwave (to make it easier). Mix cream cheese and Oreo dust together, if you want to get fancy you can put some of the dust to the side to top the truffles. Use a melon baller to make the mixture into balls. Lay them on a cookie sheet lined with wax paper and place in the freezer. While they chill, begin using a pan on the stove to melt the Almond Bark. Once melted, dip the Oreo balls into the chocolate and set them back on the wax paper and cookie sheet. Don't be afraid to get messy and lick the spoon (or whatever you use to dip your truffles). Decorate with Oreo dust, sprinkles or whatever tickles your fancy (be bold, try something different) and allow to chill in the fridge for a few minutes before serving.



We pulled this recipe of Ruthie Garner's from the WALB archive:

Cranberry Pecan Bread (Serves 16 from 1 large loaf) What you'll need: 3 cups all-purpose flour 1 cup sugar 1 tablespoon baking powder 1/4 teaspoon salt 2 slightly beaten egg whites 1 and 1/4 cups of skim milk 1/4 cup vegetable oil 2 teaspoons grated orange peel 1 and 1/2 cups coarsely chopped cranberries 1/2 cup Georgia pecans How to make it: Preheat oven to 350° F. Spray 9x5x3-inch loaf pan with non-stick coating; set aside. In large bowl, stir together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. In a small bowl combine egg whites, milk, oil and orange peel. Add liquid mixture to the flour mixture; stir just till combined. Stir in cranberries and pecans. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake for 1 hour to an hour and fifteen minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool the bread in the pan for 10 minutes. Remove bread from pan and cool completely on a wire rack.



Now, there are a lot of turkey traditions in the newsroom. So, sharing those all would be impossible, But if you decide you want to fry a turkey, be sure you do it safely. If you decide to have dinner out on the town this holiday, here is a list of all the restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!