Historic grocery store transforms into event center

A picture of what Collins Grocery store looked like back in the day (Source: WALB)

M. Jay Hall, CEO of Collins, and his father, Larry Mims, former employee of Collins Grocery (Source: WALB)

What began as a grocery store in the 1940s has now been refurbished nearly 70 years later as an event center.

James Collins once owned Collins Grocery Store. Back in the 1940s, he opened it to cut fresh meats and have canned goods, primarily serving an African American community in Tifton.

"It was very rare for African American people to own and operate their own business," said CEO of Collins M. Jay Hall.

Hall, 30, has transformed the once grocery store into an event center, following in the footsteps of Collins. Hall said he was like a grandfather to him.

"I can only imagine what the struggle was, but he took the time to actually stay dedicated to his community and his dream and he saw it through," said Collins.

Larry Mims, Hall's father, was one of Collins' employees. Between 1968 to 1972 he worked for Collins before going off to college to pursue his own dreams.

"He always wanted to make sure the customer was satisfied. He always wanted to make sure that people felt like they got what they bargained for," said Mims.

Mims said Collins would keep tabs open for those who could only afford groceries once a month, allowing his community a place to feel at ease when shopping. Something Hall wants to emulate.

"This is a place of history," explained Hall, "The goal of opening this up is to actually see different cultures come and visit Collins and attend the different events and actually use the facility."

A goal Hall said he's met since opening up the center.

"It's come full circle for me," said Hall.

Now, Hall is keeping Collins' memory alive with his slogan, "Come make your memories non-perishable."

Hall and Mims both are grateful for their family's support in carrying on Collins' legacy throughout the remodel.

