City officials update plan to revitalize East Albany

DARTS planner Kerrie Davis said there are many open lots in East Albany. (Source: WALB)

Improving housing options for East Albany residents is essential to the area's overall revitalization.

That's according to an updated East Albany Revitalization Plan, adopted by the city commission on Tuesday.

Originally conceived in 2001, and adopted several times since, the newest plan has fresh neighborhood data.

The plan will allow potential developers to apply for more tax credits at the state level.

It's an incentive that could make it more enticing for developers to build new homes.

"We have a greater view on affordable housing because we have a lot of empty lots that are in East Albany that we want to see new housing. It is a prime location, so close to downtown Albany, and we really want to see that area get some additional help," said Transportation Planner with the Dougherty-Albany Regional Transportation Study Kerrie Davis.

Davis said the area suffers from high poverty levels and substandard housing with many renters. She said quality, safe and affordable housing is essential for East Albany.

Besides improving housing, encouraging economic development is a key goal of the plan.

