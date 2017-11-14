Scholarship established to honor fallen Americus officers - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Scholarship established to honor fallen Americus officers

An endowed scholarship has been established at South Georgia Technical College in the names of Officer Nicholas Smarr & Officer Jody Smith (Source: Facebook) An endowed scholarship has been established at South Georgia Technical College in the names of Officer Nicholas Smarr & Officer Jody Smith (Source: Facebook)
AMERICUS, GA (WALB) -

A new endowed scholarship was established at South Georgia Technical College.

The scholarship was created in memory of fallen Americus Police Officer Nicholas Smarr and Georgia Southwestern State University Campus Safety Officer Jody Smith.

It was created by an anonymous $5,500 donation.

SGTC President John Watford said that he regrets that the scholarship had to come at the expense of two outstanding people. He said he hopes this donation will help other officers who want to continue their education.

Smarr and Smith both attended the school's Criminal Justice Program.  

