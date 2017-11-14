So if you must fry your turkey...

Some people just love the taste of fried turkey at Thanksgiving, and insist on doing it themselves.
If you just can't bring yourself to buy one from a restaurant who does this professionally, and you won't take the advice of the National Fire Prevention Association, NOT to do it, you should know how.
You want to make sure your deep frying equipment is in good working order. Measure the amount of oil you need by placing the bird into the pot, and then adding enough WATER to cover it.
Then remove the bird, and measure the amount of water you needed, exactly. Use no more oil than that amount. Make sure the turkey is THAWED.
When you are frying the turkey, do so outside on a level surface. Keep kids and pets AWAY, and stay there, paying careful attention to the cooking. Keep a fire extinguisher- or two- close by.
Make sure you have a way to slowly lower the bird into the hot oil, and to lift it out.
If you've been drinking alcohol, or are fatigued or sleepy, DON'T start frying.
Everyone else should stay at least three feet away from your fryer, as well as stove tops. The steam or splash from oil will cause serious burns.
Here are some NFPA tips and recommendations for cooking safely:
CLICK HERE for more info from the National Fire Prevention Association
