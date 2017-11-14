So if you must fry your turkey...

Some people just love the taste of fried turkey at Thanksgiving, and insist on doing it themselves.

If you just can't bring yourself to buy one from a restaurant who does this professionally, and you won't take the advice of the National Fire Prevention Association, NOT to do it, you should know how.

You want to make sure your deep frying equipment is in good working order. Measure the amount of oil you need by placing the bird into the pot, and then adding enough WATER to cover it.

Then remove the bird, and measure the amount of water you needed, exactly. Use no more oil than that amount. Make sure the turkey is THAWED.

When you are frying the turkey, do so outside on a level surface. Keep kids and pets AWAY, and stay there, paying careful attention to the cooking. Keep a fire extinguisher- or two- close by.

Make sure you have a way to slowly lower the bird into the hot oil, and to lift it out.

If you've been drinking alcohol, or are fatigued or sleepy, DON'T start frying.

Everyone else should stay at least three feet away from your fryer, as well as stove tops. The steam or splash from oil will cause serious burns.

Here are some NFPA tips and recommendations for cooking safely:

Stay in the kitchen when cooking to keep a close eye on the food, especially when frying and sautéing with oil.

Use a timer to keep track of cooking times, most notably when cooking a meal that takes a long time like roasting a turkey, baking a roast or simmering. Check the stove or oven frequently. Consider putting timers in different rooms so that you can hear them over music, football games, and party chatter.

Stay alert and focused when cooking. To help minimize the risk of injury, avoid cooking when drinking alcohol or if you’re sleepy.

Keep things that can catch fire like oven mitts, wooden utensils, food wrappers and towels away from the cooking area.

