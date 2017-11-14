Reward offered for man who police say shot at Cordele cop

A freeze frame from the dashcam shows Cochran aiming a gun at the officer (Source: CPD)

The National Police Defense Foundation 'Safe Cop Program' has posted a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man Cordele Police say shot at one of its officers early Monday morning.

Police Chief Rob Rodriguez of the Cordele Police Department requested the reward from the NPDF after Lewis attempted to pull over a vehicle that was driving without lights.

Cordele Police said that the suspect, Quotavious 'Tip' Cochran, 26, a suspected gang member with an outstanding parole warrant, jumped out and started shooting at Officer Brian Lewis, who was not struck.

"It is critical that we seek the help of that community to help bring to justice this perpetrator who saw fit to commit an armed assault on a dedicated law enforcement official," said NPDF Executive Director Joseph Occhipinti.

Cochran is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information about Cochran, call Lt. Carrie Lull of the Cordele Police Department at 229-276-2921, or your nearest law enforcement agency or National Police Defense Foundation at 888-SAFE COP.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!